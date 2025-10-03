Canada News

Canada Post tables new offers to striking postal workers

Canada Post's new offer

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post workers are joined by CUPE union members as they hold a rally outside MP Julie Dabrusin's office in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada Post's latest contract offers to striking postal workers has many of the same terms as its "final offers" in May but removes a signing bonus and now has provisions related to the job cuts expected ahead.

The offers presented Friday come a little over a week after the federal government announced plans to transform the financially strapped service, including ending daily mail delivery, closing some rural post offices and moving almost all Canadian households to community mailboxes.

The roughly 55,000-member Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the decision was direct attack on workers as it promptly declared a countrywide strike.

Canada Post has supported the planned changes and its latest offer includes provisions to see it through the expected shrinking of the service, including a temporary suspension of its "job security for life" terms as it goes through the transformation, as well as lifting a moratorium on the closure of 493 corporate post offices in urban and suburban areas.

The corporation said it plans to offer voluntary departure incentives of up to 78 weeks base pay and will only use layoffs if other methods like attrition and voluntary departures don't achieve the needed reduction targets.

The offer includes many of the same terms presented in May, including a 13.59 per cent compounded wage increase over four years, but it has removed a signing bonus, citing a worsening financial picture.

"Canada Post’s new offers are within the limit of what the Corporation can afford while maintaining good jobs and benefits for employees over the long-term," spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement.

The union said ahead of receiving the offer that it will carefully review and analyze any proposals to see whether they address the needs of postal workers, their families and the public who rely on the service.

It has pushed back against government plans to transform the service, saying any changes need to be made through meaningful consultation, not unilateral action.