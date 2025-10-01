Canada News

Court challenge may force Online Streaming Act revisit: CRTC chairperson

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Vicky Eatrides appears as a witness at a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

The CRTC chairperson says Parliament may have to revisit the Online Streaming Act if a court challenge by streamers succeeds.

Vicky Eatrides says whether or not that happens depends on the reasons the court puts forward in its eventual decision.

Eatrides made the comments in response to a question about whether, if the court rules in favour of the streamers, Parliament may have to return to the drawing board and potentially introduce amendments.

CRTC representatives were at a parliamentary committee to discuss how the broadcast regulator is implementing the Online Streaming Act, which allows the CRTC to regulate streaming companies.

Streaming companies are fighting an order the CRTC made under that authority that forces them to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to fund the production of Canadian content, including local TV news.

The court has put a pause on the payments, estimated to be at least $1.25 million annually per company, until it releases its decision.