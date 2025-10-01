Canada News
Two dead, including 5-year-old boy, in drownings at northern Ontario lake: OPP
2 dead, including 5-year-old
Photo: The Canadian Press
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024.
Provincial police say two people, including a five-year-old, are dead after drowning in a northern Ontario lake over the weekend.
Police say they responded to a report that two people had gone missing after they went into the water at Wabigoon Lake on Saturday and didn't resurface.
They say emergency crews and the force's marine unit searched the water and the body of a five-year-old boy was found the next morning.
Police say the body of a 28-year-old man was found later the same day.
They did not immediately provide details on the identities of the victims.
They say their investigation into the drownings is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- Foul play suspected in deathKamloops - 12:51 pm
- 'Would you dare take it?'BC - 12:14 pm
- Fresh divisions on Jan. 6United States - 12:08 pm
- Eby pitches new refineryBC - 12:07 pm
- Warm weather closes rinkSilver Creek - 12:00 pm
© 2026 Castanet.net