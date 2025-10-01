Canada News

Two dead, including 5-year-old boy, in drownings at northern Ontario lake: OPP

2 dead, including 5-year-old

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024.

Provincial police say two people, including a five-year-old, are dead after drowning in a northern Ontario lake over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a report that two people had gone missing after they went into the water at Wabigoon Lake on Saturday and didn't resurface.

They say emergency crews and the force's marine unit searched the water and the body of a five-year-old boy was found the next morning.

Police say the body of a 28-year-old man was found later the same day.

They did not immediately provide details on the identities of the victims.

They say their investigation into the drownings is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.