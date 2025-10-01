Canada News

Shooting at Montreal-area Starbucks tied to organized crime, minister says

Mob shooting at Starbucks

Photo: . Police and paramedics respond to a shooting in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Quebec's public security minister says authorities believe organized crime was behind a shooting at a Montreal-area Starbucks.

Ian Lafrenière says three people were shot around 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks location in Laval, Que.

On social media, Lafrenière said "all indications" point to the shooting being tied to organized crime.

Quebec provincial police have taken over the investigation from Laval police.

During a news conference, provincial police said the shooting could be tied to organized crime but wouldn't confirm.

Police have set up a security perimeter in the area of the shooting, which occurred at a commercial plaza.