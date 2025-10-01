Canada News

City clears encampment from Toronto park for second time in a few days

Encampment cleared, again

Photo: The Canadian Press Security guards watch over Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The City of Toronto has cleared a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park for a second time in a few days after a small group of people rebuilt their camp that was removed on Friday.

Michael DeForge, who was at the park today to support encampment residents, says a group of Toronto police officers and security guards removed residents and took about seven tents early in the morning.

DeForge says the removal of the encampment sabotages the conversations residents were having with Toronto's homelessness support staff.

City vehicles removed tents and people's belongings from the park and city security were seen standing next to the area that was cleared on Friday and surrounded by a fence.

Tensions had been high between encampment residents and municipal staff in recent weeks after the city issued trespass notices as it stepped up pressure to clear the park.

The city has repeatedly said that its outreach staff and community service partners offered access to indoor spaces, housing and other supports to those who remained in the park west of downtown Toronto.