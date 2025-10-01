Ottawa Public Health says province to blame as supervised consumption site closes
Ottawa Public Health says it's being forced to close a supervised consumption site in the city's ByWard Market area because the province hasn't given its permission.
The site has been open since 2017 and Ottawa Public Health says it received more than 3,500 visits last year.
Supervised drug consumption sites require an exemption from Health Canada to operate and the Ottawa site's exemption expired on Sept. 30.
Under provincial legislation, the Ontario health ministry needs to give the public health agency its permission to seek an exemption from the federal government.
Ottawa Public Health says it submitted a request to the province and has not received a response.
The site is now closed as a result, though it will keep offering naloxone kits and other supports.
