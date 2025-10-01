Canada News

Union leader Rob Ashton to announce NDP leadership run

NDP leadership candidate

Photo: The Canadian Press A New Democratic Party campaign team member works at the NDP headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Rob Ashton, president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, is scheduled to announce his intention to run for the NDP leadership this morning in Toronto.

Ashton is billing himself as the "the first working-class labour candidate" in the race.

He will join Alberta MP Heather McPherson, documentarian Avi Lewis and activist Yves Engler as declared candidates in the race.

Tanille Johnston, a Campbell River B.C. city councillor and former NDP candidate, recently launched a website to gauge potential support for a leadership bid.

Candidates need to gather at least 500 signatures that meet demographic and regional distribution requirements, and pay a $100,000 entry fee, to get on the ballot.

The NDP will select a new leader on March 29 during their party's annual convention in Winnipeg.