PM Carney welcomes Trump's peace plan proposal for Israel and Gaza

A man carries food at UN school used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's "historic new Middle East peace plan," which Washington has asked Ottawa to sell to other nations.

Trump's plan to put the Gaza Strip and its 2.1 million Palestinians under an international security force has been endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's proposal, which has not yet received a response from Hamas, would see Gaza's reconstruction and administration turned over to a "Board of Peace" led by the U.S. president and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Carney says he urges all parties to help the plan reach "its full potential," which includes the release of all Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked her "to help lead in bringing more and more countries on side" with the deal.

Carney says Canada is ready to support the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.