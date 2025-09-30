Canada News

Carney marks 'devastating legacy' of residential schools in Ottawa event

'Much more work remains'

Photo: The Canadian Press The Survivors flag flies on Parliament Hill ahead of ceremonies to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Monday, September 30, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

The federal government will "match remembrance with responsibility," Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Sept. 30 is also known as Orange Shirt Day, meant to honour survivors of the residential school system and those who never came home.

"We reflect on the devastating legacy of the residential school system," Carney said in his speech at the Remembering the Children event.

"And we, as a government and as a people, we match remembrance with responsibility."

Between 1857 and 1996, 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools.

They were barred from speaking their languages in institutions often rife with abuse and located far away from their families and communities.

An estimated 6,000 children died while attending the schools, although experts say the actual number could be much higher.

Carney's commitment to reconciliation was not trusted by all however with some protesting at the event over the government's new major projects legislation, known as Bill C-5.

As Carney spoke, one protester held up a sign reading, “Reconciliation? More like hypocrisy” with “C-5” written and encircled by fire.

C-5 was widely condemned by Indigenous leaders who fear it will allow the federal government to overlook their rights as it pursues development to shore up the economy.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who made history in 2021 when she became the first Indigenous person to be appointed to the post, told the gathering on Parliament Hill that the quest for reconciliation has stirred her courage and, at times, her anger.

"Much more work remains," said Simon. "Inequities persist and we share a lifelong responsibility to address them."

Simon said she envisions a world where young Indigenous people can embrace Canada without compromising their identity.

"Where they can fully be themselves, pursue the professions they aspire to and give back to their communities, whether as teachers, doctors, nurses, plumbers, whatever you want to be. Even as Governor General," she said.

The event in Ottawa included prayers, musical performances and speeches from residential and day school survivors.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:17 a.m.

Today is the fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — a day where Canadians reflect on the legacy of residential schools and remember the survivors and those who never made it home.

The residential school era refers to a period between 1857 and 1996 where 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools where they were barred from speaking their languages in institutions often rife with abuse located far away from their families and communities.

An estimated 6,000 children died while attending the schools, although experts say the actual number could be much higher.

Sept. 30, known as Orange Shirt Day or the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is meant to honour survivors and those who never came home.

The enactment of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was among 94 calls to action put forward by Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

But it was only made a national holiday after what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered by Tk'emlups officials during a ground-penetrating radar survey of the grounds of the former residential school in the spring of 2021.

Hundreds more potential grave sites were found near residential schools across Canada in the months that followed.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Mark Carney will deliver remarks on Parliament Hill at the Remembering the Children gathering, hosted by APTN, CBC and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Other events are taking place across the country to mark the day, including a legacy gathering in Toronto and a memorial walk in Vancouver.