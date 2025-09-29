Canada News

Ontario man charged with smuggling after CBSA seized 48 firearms, 17k ammo rounds

Alleged gun runner charged

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian Border Services Agency worker is seen at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man is facing smuggling and firearms-related charges after 48 firearms, various gun parts and 17,000 rounds of ammunition were seized in Windsor, Ont.

The CBSA says border officers in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms in May and June.

The agency says the parcels were sent from the United States and destined for the same address in Windsor.

It says a search warrant was executed in July at an address in Windsor, where officers seized 48 firearms, 30 prohibited auto sears used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine-guns, 175 magazines and about 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

A 30-year-old Windsor resident was arrested and charged with smuggling a controlled or regulated device, smuggling a prohibited device, unauthorized importation of a prohibited device and attempting to manufacture a firearm, among other offences.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says in a press release that the CBSA is the "first line of defence" that protects the country from crime and gun smuggling.

"Illegal weapons are a significant threat to public safety and stopping them from getting onto our streets is critically important," he said.

"This investigation demonstrates our strong commitment to securing our borders and preventing criminals from getting their hands on illegal weapons.”