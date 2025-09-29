Canada News

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) marked cruiser is seen at the CBSA Lansdowne Port of Entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports.

The agency said in a social media post early Monday morning that the outage has been dealt with, but noted that travellers may still experience delays for a short period of time.

One customer on a WestJet flight took to social media on Sunday, saying they were sitting on one of the airline's planes for over an hour after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

WestJet replied to the customer, saying that due to the CBSA system outage, customs at Toronto were at full capacity and the airport had paused deplaning until space was available.

Pearson airport warned passengers about longer-than-usual wait times at customs due to service interruption at passport kiosks at Terminals 1 and 3.

Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon said the government was closely monitoring the issue and urged travellers to check their flight status on the airline's website before going to the airport.

Montreal's Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport confirmed they were also experiencing the outage.