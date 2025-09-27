282077
'Devastated:' Family, friends hold vigil for 15-year-old boy fatally shot by police

The Canadian Press - Sep 27, 2025 / 2:09 pm | Story: 574841

Nooran Rezayi was shot dead by police on Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil.

Quebec's independent police watchdog says the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teenager.

Members of the crowd wore T-shirts reading "Justice for Nooran" as they joined in a silent march and a vigil through a residential neighbourhood.

The teen's father described his son in a statement read on his behalf as a thoughtful and loving teen whose future was unjustly torn away.

He said he hoped his son's memory would be guiding light pointing to healing and change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

