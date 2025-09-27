Canada News

'Devastated:' Family, friends hold vigil for 15-year-old boy fatally shot by police

Hundreds of people pass by a a memorial for Nooran Rezayi, in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Rezayi, a 15-year-old boy, was shot dead by police after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a public place in Longueuil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press Family and friends of a 15-year-old teen who was shot and killed by police on Montreal's South Shore told a vigil today that they're devastated by his loss.

Nooran Rezayi was shot dead by police on Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil.

Quebec's independent police watchdog says the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teenager.

Members of the crowd wore T-shirts reading "Justice for Nooran" as they joined in a silent march and a vigil through a residential neighbourhood.

The teen's father described his son in a statement read on his behalf as a thoughtful and loving teen whose future was unjustly torn away.

He said he hoped his son's memory would be guiding light pointing to healing and change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.