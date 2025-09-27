Canada News

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

'Resourcing challenges'

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme arrives for a news conference at RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference.

The message comes as the Mounties and other federal security agencies face pressure from diaspora communities to do more to counter meddling and transnational repression by such countries as China, Russia, Iran and India.

The 2023 federal budget allocated the RCMP $48.9 million over three years to counter foreign interference by protecting Canadians from harassment and intimidation, increasing investigative capacity and more proactively engaging with communities at risk.

In a briefing book prepared in May for incoming Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, the RCMP says threats to Canada are increasing across the national security spectrum.

"Without adequate funding, the RCMP is forced to divert resources to the highest threats to Canada’s safety and security, which affects our ability to respond to other threats," the briefing materials say.

"The RCMP continues to face resourcing challenges in tackling the threat of (foreign interference)."

The January report of a federal inquiry into foreign interference found no evidence of "traitors" in Parliament conspiring with foreign states, dismissing suggestions to the contrary that had alarmed the public.

The commission of inquiry did make more than four dozen recommendations to improve federal preparedness, foster transparency, shore up electoral integrity and counter threats against diaspora communities.

The inquiry called on the government to ensure the RCMP is "adequately resourced" to investigate and disrupt foreign interference activities.

The report said all RCMP officers working in affected communities should receive training about foreign interference, including transnational repression.

It also called on the RCMP to prioritize the recruitment, training and retention of staff with the skills to address foreign interference activities.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals are preparing to present their first budget on Nov. 4.

The RCMP told The Canadian Press that due to the "complexity and multi-dimensional nature" of foreign meddling, the police force needs dedicated, specialized resources to respond effectively.

"Like other national security concerns, such as violent extremism and cyber-based threats, the RCMP must be fully equipped to deliver on its mandate," the force said in a media statement.

It noted that in the throne speech earlier this year, the Carney government committed to 1,000 new personnel for the RCMP.

"This investment would ease existing pressures and help the RCMP keep pace with current federal law enforcement challenges. These challenges include, but are not limited to, national security, transnational and serious organized crime, and cyberattacks," the force said.

"The RCMP remains fully committed to combating foreign interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all available tools to do so."

The briefing materials warn that democratic institutions can be targeted by hostile state actors to promote specific candidates, drive narratives and gain insight into — and influence over — legislative processes and democratic discourse.

"Hostile states target democratic processes and participants at every level of government, as well as the media, public figures and civil society," the notes say. "Autocratic states seek to undermine trust in democracy itself."

Legislation passed by the Liberals under Justin Trudeau created new offences for deceptive or surreptitious acts that undermine democratic processes, such as covertly influencing the outcome of a candidate nomination contest.

The bill also opened the door to the establishment of a foreign influence transparency registry that would require certain individuals to register with the federal government.

The briefing notes say the legislation has "enhanced the RCMP's legal tools to combat" foreign interference and that the influence registry's commissioner — who still has not been appointed — "will become a key partner" for the RCMP.

The briefing notes caution, however, that foreign interference is a "complex space for law enforcement to be able to bring charges forward."

The challenges include limits on information sharing due to classification levels and strict conditions, as well as foreign-backed actors that are well-resourced by their states, the notes say.