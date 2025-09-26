Canada News

City clears encampment from Toronto park after residents demanded permanent housing

Photo: The Canadian Press Security and police stand by as workers clear an encampment at Dufferin Grove Park in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

The City of Toronto has cleared a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park after a small group of remaining residents said they wouldn't leave until they got permanent housing.

City vehicles were seen removing tents and people's belongings from the park this morning, with city security and police officers on scene.

The encampment area was surrounded by caution tape as city staff erected a fence around it.

Tensions were high between encampment residents and municipal staff over the past couple of weeks after the city issued trespass notices as it stepped up pressure to clear the park.

Supporters and advocates have been present at the park in an effort to deter the city's eviction efforts.

The city has repeatedly said that its outreach staff and community service partners offered access to indoor spaces, housing and other supports to those who remained in the park west of downtown Toronto.