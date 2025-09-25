Canada News

Former Ontario hockey player fatally shot in Wisconsin; police seeking suspect

Canadian shot, killed in US

Police in Wisconsin say a man from Ontario was killed in what's believed to be a drive-by shooting.

The Sheboygan Falls police department says 32-year-old Giovanni Michael Robinson was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday in the small city.

Police say Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene and their preliminary investigation suggests he was shot by someone driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and say no suspects have been arrested.

The Ontario Hockey League says Robinson is originally from Stouffville, Ont., and he played for the Stouffville Spirit junior team more than a decade ago before joining the Niagara IceDogs from 2012 to 2014.

The OHL says Robinson played five seasons of men’s hockey at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology from 2014-19, before playing one year professionally in Europe.

The league says it is mourning the "tragic loss" and offered condolences to Robinson’s family and friends. It says Robinson most recently lived in Pennsylvania.

Police are calling the shooting a "senseless act" and urge anyone with information to come forward.