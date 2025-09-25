Canada News

Russia not probing into Canadian airspace, federal officials say

No Russian incursions

Photo: The Canadian Press F16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force and the Romania based European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), which also trains Ukrainian pilots, perform a flyby at the Black Sea, Defense, Aerospace and Security (BSDA) international exhibition in Bucharest, Romania on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Senior defence and foreign affairs officials say Canada has not seen any Russian incursions into Canadian airspace over the past year, following what one of them described as Moscow's "cat and mouse" games with NATO nations.

A House of Commons committee is studying recent Russian incursions into allied airspace in eastern Europe.

Officials told the committee today the pace and scope of Russia's moves to probe the defences of NATO allies have markedly increased over the past year.

Russia has in recent weeks sent drones into Polish and Romanian airspace and flown fighter jets through Estonian airspace.

In response, NATO has invoked Article 4 consultations and launched operation Eastern Sentry to bolster its posture and air defences on Europe's eastern flank.

Canadian officials say there could be a broader response from NATO in the future and Ottawa is constantly reviewing possible new sanctions on Russia.