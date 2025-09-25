Russia not probing into Canadian airspace, federal officials say
No Russian incursions
Senior defence and foreign affairs officials say Canada has not seen any Russian incursions into Canadian airspace over the past year, following what one of them described as Moscow's "cat and mouse" games with NATO nations.
A House of Commons committee is studying recent Russian incursions into allied airspace in eastern Europe.
Officials told the committee today the pace and scope of Russia's moves to probe the defences of NATO allies have markedly increased over the past year.
Russia has in recent weeks sent drones into Polish and Romanian airspace and flown fighter jets through Estonian airspace.
In response, NATO has invoked Article 4 consultations and launched operation Eastern Sentry to bolster its posture and air defences on Europe's eastern flank.
Canadian officials say there could be a broader response from NATO in the future and Ottawa is constantly reviewing possible new sanctions on Russia.
