Multiple suspects charged in dark web drug trafficking network: Ontario RCMP

Dark web trafficking bust

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties in Ontario have made seven arrests in what they say is one of the largest known dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history.

The RCMP says the investigation began after a "takedown" of a dark web marketplace by German authorities, who contacted the force about several alleged Canadian-based users linked to drug trafficking.

The Mounties say data analysis identified a suspected Canadian-based drug vendor known as "RoadRunna," which involved an operation that allegedly shipped around 400 packages weekly across the country.

They say seven suspects from the Greater Toronto Area, ranging in age from 30 to 46, have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

Police say they also executed several search warrants that led to the seizure of 75 kilograms of narcotics, drug distribution materials, 10,000 prescription and non-prescription pills, among other items.

A statement from RCMP Insp. Nicole Noonan says criminals are finding "increasingly sophisticated and modern ways to evade the law" but the force will continue to dismantle these networks