Health Canada warns parents about baby nests, issues multiple recalls

Photo: Health Canada Recall Issued for Baby Nests and Loungers

Health Canada is warning parents that baby nests and loungers are not safe for sleep. These products can be dangerous and may cause suffocation, entrapment, strangulation, choking, or falls.

The agency has recalled eight of these products because they don’t meet Canadian safety standards. No injuries have been reported in Canada, but in the U.S., similar products were linked to 29 baby deaths between 2021 and 2023.

“The safest place for a baby to sleep is alone, on their back, on a firm, flat surface,” Health Canada said in the advisory.

Recalled Products Include:

Newborn Sleeping Nest Bed – Babybubblestore.ca

FFQRLP Brand Baby Lounger – First Island on Amazon.ca

BChic and Chicure Model Baby Nests – Chic Baby

Housbay Baby Nest – AliExpress.ca

HAPDEN Travel Portable Crib – Walmart.ca Marketplace

La Millou Baby Best Nest – Moda Kids

Zoomie Kids and Vevor Loungers – Vevor

Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers – Wayfair

Health Canada urges anyone using these products to stop immediately, and to never place baby loungers in cribs, on beds, couches, or other soft or uneven surfaces.

More information on the recall is here.