Former bank employee faces charges after allegedly accessing prime minister's data

Photo: The Canadian Press A Royal Bank of Canada sign and a Canada flag are pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A former Royal Bank of Canada employee faces criminal charges after allegedly accessing the personal information of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Ibrahim El-Hakim, 23, of Ottawa, is charged with fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a computer, identity theft and trafficking in identity information.

RCMP Cpl. Erique Gasse said El-Hakim allegedly used the RBC's information technology services for criminal purposes, including consulting several bank profiles without authorization and participating in fraud.

Gasse said El-Hakim is believed to have accessed Carney's personal data, among other information.

In early July, the Mounties opened an investigation following a complaint from RBC.

El-Hakim was arrested July 10 and released on a promise to appear with conditions.

RBC spokesman Jeff Lanthier said the individual is no longer employed by the bank and RBC worked closely with police in their investigation.

Gasse said the investigation did not lead the RCMP to believe there was any threat to the prime minister's safety or to national security.

Since the investigation involves the prime minister, it was assigned to the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Montreal, where the report was made.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any further details," Gasse said.