16 hospitalized, 105 sickened in pistachio-linked salmonella outbreak

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice in August 2025 for some Andalos brand baklava pastries containing pistachios. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the number of people confirmed sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios has risen to 105.

The outbreak update issued Wednesday reports 26 new cases since the last count earlier this month.

It says 16 people have been hospitalized — an increase of five — since people started getting sick in early March. Illnesses continued into early September.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued 26 recalls of pistachios and pistachio-containing products since July.

Recalled products suspected of being contaminated by salmonella bacteria include certain brands of pistachio kernels, baklava, ice cream and chocolate.

The public health agency says many more people beyond the confirmed cases have likely been infected with salmonella but didn't report it.

It says symptoms can include a fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and a sudden headache.

Most people get well on their own within a week, but some people — including seniors, young children, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems — are at higher risk of serious illness that requires hospitalization.

The youngest reported case was two years old and the oldest was 95.

The bulk of infections have been in Quebec and Ontario, with additional cases in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

The agency says 75 per cent of the salmonella cases have been female.

People infected with salmonella should not cook for others because they can spread the bacteria.

A list of recalled products is on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website. Anyone who has the products should throw them out or return them.