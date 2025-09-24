Canada News

Ottawa still reviewing F-35 program after its summer deadline passes

Photo: The Canadian Press An F-35A fighter jet performs at a military base as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The federal government is still reviewing the controversial F-35 fighter jet procurement project, despite Canadian officials repeatedly saying it would be completed by the end of summer.

The Department of National Defence tells The Canadian Press the F-35 review is ongoing as federal bureaucrats review the plans and consider the military's needs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the U.S.-made stealth fighter procurement after becoming prime minister this spring — a move that came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said the review would finish by the end of summer — which officially ended at the start of the week.

Asked about the F-35 in New York on Tuesday, Carney said his government is focused on ensuring Canada's military procurements lead to domestic industrial benefits and the best value for money.

Canada had planned to acquire 88 of the advanced fighter jets from Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government at a cost of about US$85 million each, but is only legally committed under the contract to buying the first 16 aircraft.