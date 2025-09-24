Canada News

Carney heading to the U.K. to talk trade with world leaders

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney awaits the arrival of B.C. Premier David Eby, not shown, for a working dinner at his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minster Mark Carney is heading to the United Kingdom this week to discuss trade ties and other geopolitical issues with world leaders.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney will be in London from Sept. 25 to 28.

He's set to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the prime ministers of Iceland, Australia, Spain and Denmark.

His office says he'll also sit down with business leaders and institutional investors as part of a broader push to advance trade with international partners.

Carney and his ministers have worked since coming to office to deepen Canada's international ties — particularly with Europe — in response to the United States' embrace of protectionist tariff policies.

The prime minister is wrapping up a trip to the United Nations in New York today and last week was in Mexico to strike a deal advancing economic and security ties with the North American ally.