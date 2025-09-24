Canada News
Quebec government bans gender-neutral pronouns in official state documents
Gender-neutral pronoun ban
Photo: The Canadian Press
Quebec French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge speaks at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, April 3, 2025.
The Quebec government is banning the use of newly emerging gender-neutral words in all official communications.
French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.”
The updated language policy applies to recently invented words including gender-neutral pronouns that are commonly used by transgender and non-binary people.
It also prohibits writing words in a way that aims to be more inclusive by neutralizing gender.
The government says public bodies have a duty to use exemplary French, and Roberge says the language must be easy for everyone to understand.
The province says non-binary people will still be able to use the gender marker X on certain government documents.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- Creative leadership lacking?Vancouver - 8:28 am
- Bad haircut called into 911BC - 8:11 am
- South Korean visits surgeBC - 7:28 am
- One-shoed hiker rescuedMetro Vancouver - 7:27 am
- Crime victims see benefitsVictoria - 7:20 am
© 2025 Castanet.net