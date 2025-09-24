Canada News

Trump tells UN recognizing Palestine as a state rewards Hamas

Trump on Hamas, Palestine

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives on Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back on some of America's closest allies on Tuesday, telling the United Nations General Assembly that recognizing a Palestinian state amounts to rewarding Hamas for the "horrible atrocities" of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Canada joined the United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal on Sunday in recognizing an independent Palestinian state. France added its voice to the chorus on Monday at the start of a high-profile meeting on a two-state solution.

Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco also announced or confirmed their recognition of a Palestinian state and other countries are expected to join.

“As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body (are) seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state," Trump told world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday. "The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities."

Trump told the assembly that "those who want peace" should instead unite to call on Hamas to release the hostages.

The president's comments were not unexpected. The Trump administration has been clear it opposes the move.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he's not concerned about the U.S. becoming more isolated after more than 150 countries moved to recognize Palestinian statehood.

"None of the countries you just mentioned really will play much of a role in bringing about the end of this conflict in Gaza," Rubio told NBC Today’s Craig Melvin.

Ahead of the General Assembly, Rubio revoked a visa for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, forcing him to address the United Nations on Monday by video link.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was asked by reporters Tuesday whether he expected any consequences to the Canada-U.S. relationship after recognizing a Palestinian state. When Carney had announced Canada's intention to take the action in July, Trump posted on social media it could hinder prospects of a trade deal.

"With respect to the decision on Palestine, these are points of principle," Carney said. "Canada has values and Canada sticks by those values. We have an independent foreign policy, we make decisions that are consistent with our values."

Carney said he and Trump both agree the deal between the two countries "can be better" and negotiations are ongoing.

The assembly's theme this year is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" — but Trump has pulled back America's support for the United Nations and other multilateral institutions.

Trump ordered a review of the United States' involvement in the United Nations, withdrew from its Human Rights Council and froze U.S. funding for the institution.

The president lashed out at the international body during his Tuesday speech. He criticized the United Nations for failing to end wars, something he said can't be done through dialogue alone.

"The UN has such tremendous potential, I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential for the most part, at least for now," he said. "All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war."

Carney co-chaired an event at the United Nations later on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was focused on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Carney's wife, Diana Fox Carney, was in the room, as was David Lametti, the outgoing principal secretary and future UN ambassador.

"Russia has repeatedly targeted the most vulnerable groups of children, including orphans, children with disabilities, children from poor families," Carney said.

"Canada will intensify our work with Ukraine, with our European partners and the United States to secure the immediate, unconditional return of Ukrainian children."

Zelenskyy later had a lengthy meeting with Trump — and the U.S. president voiced a dramatic shift in his approach to Russia's war with Ukraine. Trump posted on social media that he thought Ukraine could win back all of its territory lost to Russia, while taking a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win," Trump said in the post. "This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger."