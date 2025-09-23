276078
Man charged after driving toward students on school field in Oshawa, Ont.: police

Man drove onto school field

The Canadian Press - Sep 23, 2025 / 8:31 am | Story: 573950
The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025.  

A man is facing charges after he allegedly drove his car dangerously through a high school field and a nearby walking trail in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say officers responded on Friday to reports of a vehicle driving dangerously through the parking lot and toward students on the sports field of G.L. Roberts Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Police allege the driver, who is the parent of a student at the school, drove through the property after learning their child had been involved in an altercation with other students.

There were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

A 31-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with a weapon.

Police say the identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the student.

 

