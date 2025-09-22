Canada News

Ontario PC backbencher arrested, out of caucus

Photo: The Canadian Press PC MPP Chris Scott attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Ontario member of provincial parliament for Sault Ste. Marie was arrested Sunday and subsequently removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus, though authorities are not yet saying why.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Chris Scott is no longer a part of the Progressive Conservative caucus, but was similarly tight-lipped on the reasons.

"I was informed literally in the parking lot, as we were going through here," Ford said when asked about Scott at an unrelated press conference.

"Go to Sault Ste Marie police. I don't want to interfere in a police investigation."

Sault Ste. Marie police confirmed Scott, 35, was arrested Sunday by Toronto police following an investigation by Sault Ste. Marie detectives.

"To protect the privacy of the victim(s), no further details regarding the incident or the charges will be released by the (Sault Ste. Marie Police Service)," the police wrote in a brief statement.

Calls to Scott's constituency office went unanswered.

Scott was elected just seven months ago in the February snap election.

The riding was previously represented by Ross Romano, who won a 2017 byelection but did not run for re-election earlier this year.

Scott was a backbencher in government, serving as parliamentary assistant to Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce. Previously, according to his LinkedIn profile, he held several senior staff positions for the Progressive Conservatives at the legislature, including as an adviser to the premier's chief of staff.