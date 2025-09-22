Canada News

Driver, 14, seriously injured in collision following police pursuit

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after a collision early Sunday morning in Toronto.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says a Toronto Police Service officer pursued a driver for speeding, and that a collision occurred involving the driver and another vehicle.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road.

According to the SIU, the boy was driving the first vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious injury.

The SIU says none of the occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The government agency says three investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.