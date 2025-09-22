Kelowna's Homepage
Saturday, Dec 27
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
Canada News  

Driver, 14, seriously injured in collision following police pursuit

Driver, 14, injured in pursuit

The Canadian Press - Sep 21, 2025 / 9:36 pm
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Photo: The Canadian Press
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after a collision early Sunday morning in Toronto.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says a Toronto Police Service officer pursued a driver for speeding, and that a collision occurred involving the driver and another vehicle.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road.

According to the SIU, the boy was driving the first vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a serious injury.

The SIU says none of the occupants in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The government agency says three investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

 

