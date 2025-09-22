Canada News

Searchers look for missing boy, 5, last seen walking near Alberta campground

Boy missing near campsite

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Searchers from Alberta and British Columbia have joined the effort to find a five-year-old boy who police say disappeared near a campground.

RCMP say in a news release that Darius Macdougall was reported missing around 11:30 a.m., and was last seen walking with his family about four kilometres south of Crowsnest Pass near Island lake Campground in southern Alberta.

Police say the boy has a medical issue which may prevent him from responding to others.

They say RCMP and conservation officers are on the scene, joined by searchers from multiple agencies.

Police say the searchers are being supported by drones, dogs and helicopters.

Darius is described as being four-feet tall with short brown hair, and he was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie and sweats.