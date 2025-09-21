Canada News

Carney announces Canada officially recognizes a Palestinian state

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at an announcement for the new federal agency Build Canada Homes, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

"While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea, this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter, and the consistent policy of Canada for generations," Carney said in a statement Sunday.

Other major international allies, including the United Kingdom and Australia, joined Canada in recognizing an independent Palestinian state, and others were expected to join during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week — likely causing agitation for the Trump administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized the move, saying it emboldens Hamas — the group that led the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — and makes negotiating a ceasefire deal and the release of hostages more difficult.

Canada has long called for a “two-state” solution — a Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel. For years, Ottawa suggested recognition would only come at the end of peace talks between Palestinian and Israeli leaders.

With the "pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism to Israel," the spread of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and "the Israeli government's contribution to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza," Carney said "this possibility has been steadily and gravely eroded."

"It is in this context that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said. "Canada does so as part of a co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution."

The move brought condemnation from some Jewish organizations in Canada. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement that "recognizing statehood of a territory run by terrorists and where hostages remain in captivity is a reward for the October 7 terror attacks."

In a joint statement, some of the relatives of the eight Canadians killed by Hamas in that attack said to "reward this climate of terror with recognition is not just reckless; it is a betrayal, and jeopardizes the lives of hostages still being held in the tunnels of Gaza."

Others applauded the move, with the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East calling it a "real policy victory." The group also called on Canada to do more.

Carney announced in July that Canada would officially recognize the State of Palestine as long as the Palestinian Authority met certain conditions.

Senior officials, who were authorized to brief media on the condition they not be named, said Friday that the Palestinian Authority has doubled down on its commitments in communications with Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, including holding an election in 2026 that Hamas cannot participate in.

The Canadian officials noted that some of the pledges will only be realized over the long term, but said Canada sees the Palestinian Authority as the right entity to move those issues forward.

The Palestinian Authority currently controls parts of the West Bank through the Fatah party. Hamas has full control of Gaza. Hamas violently ejected Fatah from Gaza in 2007 and said Thursday it "will not recognize Israel."

The officials said Canadian and Israeli diplomats have been in regular communication.

The officials said Carney has never spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since taking office in March, but said there have been unsuccessful attempts to schedule a call.

Netanyahu and members of his government vehemently oppose a two-state solution.

While Ottawa hopes the move won't bring retaliation, the officials said preserving a two-state solution is important to Canada's interests.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to Carney's July announcement by saying that Canada's move to recognize a Palestinian state would jeopardize a trade deal. Days later, the president increased tariffs on Canada to 35 per cent. Those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

France, Belgium and Portugal are among the other countries also expected to recognize a Palestinian state during the General Assembly — a move largely considered symbolic but one that could pull the ire of the Trump administration.

French President Emmanuel Macron is co-hosting a meeting on the sidelines with Saudi Arabia which could include countries that have already recognized Palestine and those who have not yet done so but intend to at some point.

More than 145 countries already recognize a Palestinian state.

Last week, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. American officials said the resolution didn't go far enough in condemning Hamas.

After Rubio revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials, the UN General Assembly also voted to allow Abbas to make an address by video.

Carney is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and CEOs in New York on Sunday.