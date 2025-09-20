Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
281028
Canada News  

RCMP arrest 16 people trying to cross Canada-U.S. border into Quebec

16 arrested crossing border

The Canadian Press - Sep 20, 2025 / 12:50 pm | Story: 573550
A RCMP vehicle and officer sits at Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
A RCMP vehicle and officer sits at Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. 

The RCMP have arrested 16 people attempting to cross the border into Canada near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Friday night.

They say the individuals were part of a group of 18 people, and the two others are still being sought by police.

They say the group was trying to cross the border illegally.

Police declined to comment further in a written statement this morning, as the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP intercepted a truck near Stanstead, Que., in August that was attempting to bring 44 migrants into Canada.

The individuals in that case were crammed into a truck without ventilation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
270239
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280072


TheTango.net
Photos for Perfectionists

Photos for Perfectionists

Galleries | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Lost Christmas magic

Must Watch | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Cat rides up stairs

Must Watch | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Friday Morning Awesomeness- December 26, 2025

Daily Dose | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Ian Anderson won't retire

Music | December 26, 2025

274346
275997