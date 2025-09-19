Canada News

CRA says it's hiring more call centre staff, using AI to improve services

Photo: The Canadian Press A person looks at a Canada Revenue Agency homepage in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Canada Revenue Agency says it's hiring more staff at its call centres and expanding its use of artificial intelligence as part of a 100-day plan to improve its services.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne set a 100-day timeline for the CRA to fix call centre delays.

The CRA says it's taking "immediate and decisive" actions to improve services by Dec. 11, including increasing the number of staff working in its call centres.

The agency says it's answering millions of calls but demand across the country exceeds its capacity.

The CRA says it's also extending the hours its online chat service is available and increasing the number of questions that its artificial intelligence chatbot can answer.

The CRA says it's implementing a plan to reduce the backlog of tax adjustments and is also piloting a new call-scheduling system, something recommended by the taxpayers' ombudsperson.