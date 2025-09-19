Canada News

Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson prepare NDP leadership runs

Avi Lewis NDP poses for a photograph on Bowen Island, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Filmmaker and journalist Avi Lewis is expected to officially announce his intention to run for the federal NDP leadership Friday.

Alberta NDP MP Heather McPherson, meanwhile, is now listed as a registered leadership candidate with Elections Canada. She has not yet officially announced her intention to run.

A spokesperson for McPherson declined an interview request.

Lewis is expected to release a video Friday outlining why he is running, and to hold a formal campaign launch in Toronto next week, according to his campaign team.

Lewis ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for the NDP in the 2021 and 2025 elections in two Vancouver-area ridings.

His grandfather David Lewis was a founding member and former leader of the federal NDP, while his father Stephen Lewis led the Ontario NDP.

Lewis is one of the co-authors of the Leap Manifesto, a 2015 document that outlined 15 policy points aimed at steering Canada away from fossil fuels.

Jagmeet Singh resigned as leader after the party was reduced to seven seats in the April election. B.C. NDP MP Don Davies is currently serving as interim leader.