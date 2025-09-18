Canada News

Energy adviser group decries 'abrupt' closure of Greener Homes Loan, warns of layoffs

Photo: The Canadian Press A heat pump unit is seen outside a new single family house billed as an estate cottage, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A group representing the energy adviser profession says it's deeply concerned about the sudden closure of applications for the federal Canada Greener Homes Loan program.

Homeowners had been able to borrow up to $40,000 interest-free for certain renovations that would make their properties more energy efficient, such as upgraded windows and insulation.

Natural Resources Canada says on its website that the last day to apply for a loan is Oct. 1 and that funding or approval is not guaranteed.

It says the program has been successful, so its funding will soon be fully allocated and the application portal will close. It's unclear whether funding for the program could be made available again in the future.

The Canadian Association of Consulting Energy Advisors says in a letter to Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson that the abrupt closure of the program leaves families stranded and prevents them from moving forward with planned upgrades.

Association executive director Cindy Gareau says the industry can't absorb the sudden change and the retrofit sector faces further layoffs and instability.

In the letter, she said the program's cancellation will affect more than energy advisers, who are hired to do home efficiency evaluations before and after retrofits are done.

Such evaluations must be done in order for the federal loan to be approved, and in recent years much of energy advisers' work had centred on the program.

"Manufacturers, contractors, installers, and skilled trades across the retrofit ecosystem will face similar setbacks," Gareau wrote.

"Much of the progress made in recent years to strengthen Canada’s home retrofit industry will be lost — forcing future governments to rebuild capacity from scratch, as has happened with past stop-and-start programs.

"Without sustainable career pathways, Canada risks losing the experienced professionals and skilled tradespeople required to meet its housing and climate objectives."

Gareau added in the letter: "for these reasons, we respectfully urge the government to continue investing in the Greener Homes Loan program on a long-term basis."

Natural Resources Canada referred questions to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Hodgson announced the launching of the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program, which aims to help low- to medium-income households reduce their energy bills and emissions. It is to be developed in partnership with the provinces and territories.

The first agreement has been reached with Manitoba, with funding of nearly $30 million.

Gareau said the affordability program is a "positive step," but is "limited in scope and eligibility."