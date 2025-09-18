276398
281030
Canada News  

'Unruly passenger' forces Europe-bound flight to land in Newfoundland

'Unruly passenger' issues

The Canadian Press - Sep 18, 2025 / 8:28 am | Story: 573086
The Gander, N.L., airport is shown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Gander, N.L., airport is shown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a flight from New York to Europe was forced to land in Gander, N.L., because of an unruly passenger.

Police say they arrived at Gander International Airport around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday and arrested a 25-year-old woman.

She had allegedly assaulted members of the flight crew and had to be restrained for landing.

The woman faces two counts of assault, two counts of assault of a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest.

She was also charged with interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident on the plane to come forward.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (5)


More Canada News

277167