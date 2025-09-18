Canada News

U.S. authorities intercept $13.5M worth of drugs heading to Canada

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of a tractor trailer

Three truckers are facing charges in the U.S. in two separate cases after being caught attempting to smuggle millions of dollars worth of drugs into Canada.

The Detroit Free Press reports U.S. authorities stopped Harvikramjeet Singh, of Canada, on Sept. 11 at a cargo facility in Detroit. He told agents he was bringing a load of oat flour from Wisconsin to Canada.

In the truck, officers found bricks of cocaine, totalling 475 kilograms, worth a street value of $12.5 million

In the other case, Syed Shah and Navjot Singh are accused of attempting to smuggle about 425 kilograms of methamphetamine from the U.S. to Canada, also on Sept. 11.

A U.S. Homeland Security investigator saw an Ontario-plated commercial parked next to a truck with a California license plate in a parking lot in a county just across the border from Sarnia, Ont.

People were seen moving items between the trailers. The Canadian-plated truck was later stopped trying to leave the U.S. and was found to contain numerous resealable plastic bags of meth worth about $1 million, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The California-plated truck was also later stopped and the driver was arrested.

All three charged truckers had U.S. court appearances scheduled for this week.