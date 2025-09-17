Canada News

MPs observe moment of silence for Ken Dryden in House of Commons

Ken Dryden and members of Team Canada from the 1972 Summit Series are honoured in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Members of Parliament honoured former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden in the House of Commons on Wednesday with tributes and a moment of silence.

Dryden also served as a member of Parliament from Toronto between 2004 and 2011 and was the minister of social development between 2004 and 2006.

Dryden died on Sept. 5, at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer.

In his remarks following the moment of silence, Prime Minister Mark Carney called Dryden a national hero and a personal idol, adding that Dryden was the reason he became a goalie.

"Ken Dryden challenged us to dream big and to be bold for our future," Carney said. "As parliamentarians and as Canadians, let's work towards that future with Ken’s values of hard work, of solidarity and ambition."

The prime minister said some of his colleagues had the honour of working alongside Dryden in the House.

"Few Canadians, Mr. Speaker, have given more or stood taller for our country," Carney said.

The Conservatives' John Brassard, the Bloc Québécois' Martin Champoux, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and the NDP's Leah Gazan also stood to pay tribute to Dryden.

Brassard called him a "remarkable Canadian," saying his contributions to Canada transcended sports and politics.

May said she got to know Dryden when he was the minister for social development working on child care files and said he was a man with a "keen mind and a heart for public service."

"He did so much for this country and for women," she said.

House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia called Dryden a gentleman.

"He was a man for all seasons who contributed to this country in so many profound ways," he said.

"We are grateful for all the great moments he gave us."

Members of Parliament also observed a moment of silence and paid tribute to late minister John McCallum in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, said in his remarks that McCallum made a name for himself as a "courageous and outspoken advocate on pivotal issues that helped shape Canada into a more open, tolerant and welcoming society."

McCallum, who also served as Canada's ambassador in China, died in June at the age of 75.