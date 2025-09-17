Canada News

Carney argues his government has fiscal anchors after PBO raises concerns

Carney bats away concerns

Photo: The Canadian Press Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney insists his government does have fiscal anchors after the interim parliamentary budget officer raised concerns about government spending.

Jason Jacques told a House of Commons committee on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if the federal government still has its fiscal anchors, which he said causes the people that he works with "a considerable degree of concern at this point."

During a heated question period exchange with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Wednesday, Carney said the government does indeed have fiscal anchor that are guiding the budgeting process.

However Carney dodged questions from Poilievre about the size of the federal deficit, ahead of the tabling of the federal budget on Nov. 4.

Instead, the prime minister reaffirmed a commitment to balance the operating side of the budget within three years.

Carney says the country will have a declining level of debt and said his government is building the strongest economy in the G7.