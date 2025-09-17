Canada News

Details coming soon on gun buyback program: minister

Gun buyback info coming

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The public safety minister says details on the Liberal government’s gun buyback program will be released within the next couple of weeks.

Gary Anandasangaree says the government will provide information on next steps and the mechanics of the program very soon.

Anandasangaree says he is confident collection facilities will be available in Ontario even though the Ontario Provincial Police has said they won’t directly participate in the program.

He says other police have already signed on though he did not say which ones.

During the spring federal election, the Liberals promised to implement an efficient buyback of banned guns.

The grace period granting amnesty for possession of thousands of prohibited firearms is set to end Oct. 30.