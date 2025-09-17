Canada News

Ontario premier urges Carney to maintain tariff on Chinese EVs despite canola levy

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at the 2025 International Plowing Match in Grassie, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to maintain Canada's 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, saying the measure is critical to securing a trade deal with the U.S. and protecting Canada's auto sector.

Carney met with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe yesterday to talk about China's canola tariffs, which are largely seen as a retaliatory measure triggered by the electric vehicle tariff.

China charges a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed imports and a 100 per cent tariff on canola oil, meal and peas.

Ford's open letter to the prime minister, released today, does not mention the canola issue.

Ford says the tariff protects 157,000 jobs and the $46 billion the Ontario and federal governments have invested in developing Canada's electric vehicle and battery supply chain since 2020.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says the finance department is reviewing the electric vehicle tariff.