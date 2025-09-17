Canada News

Vigil at the Legislature for Charlie Kirk

Photo: . A prayer vigil was organized for American activist Charlie Kirk Tuesday evening outside the Legislature Building in Regina.

The front of the Saskatchewan Legislature was the scene for a vigil in memory of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The killing has touched a nerve among conservatives and Christians on both sides of the border.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday about 200 or so people gathered for an evening of songs and prayers in memory of Kirk. The gathering was a peaceful one with a number of speakers and performers, with the crowd joining in songs such as Amazing Grace.

There were many signs in the crowd featuring photos of Kirk, as well as one sign that read Jesus is Love.

One of the speakers said Kirk stood for "Unity, truth and freedom." At one point the crowd broke into chants of "We are Charlie."

Over to the side was a very small gathering of people opposed to Kirk, with one holding a sign that read "Kirk's Ideology Kills".

The vigil was organized on very short notice by Marlissa Butz, who said she was deeply moved by Kirk's passing.

She said that night that "I couldn't sleep, and I was just crying for his wife. And I have an 18-month-old on my own, and to think about if his dad wasn't there, and how do I explain that to him... "

Butz said it was that night that the idea came to hold a vigil, but she didn't start acting on it until Saturday by contacting people and by putting up posters in Wascana and in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

"I sent it to maybe five people," Butz said. "God did the rest."

Yohannes Tesfay haile was one of those in attendance and at one point went up and addressed the crowd.

He said it wasn't a prepared speech, but about "what I believe is right. I think Charlie Kirk's cause is right."

"He stood for his conviction, for his beliefs, and regardless whether you agree with him or not, what happened to him is not right. And I'm against that. And I love that we all came here to support him and his family and support freedom and free speech and standing for your belief and conviction."