Moe, Carney hold meeting on Chinese canola tariffs and broader trade issues

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he had a good meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney about addressing China's punishing tariffs on Canadian canola products.

Moe says the meeting, which involved agriculture industry groups, revolved around the opportunities Canada has to restore market access to its two biggest trading partners: the United States and China.

Before the meeting began, Carney thanked the premier for leading a trip to China last week with the prime minister's parliamentary secretary, Kody Blois.

Moe has said he and Blois met with Chinese officials who oversee the agency responsible for imposing the tariffs, and the premier is hopeful Ottawa can resolve the issue with Beijing.

China has imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed, widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Beijing has also imposed duties of 100 per cent on Canadian canola oil, meal and peas, along with other levies on pork and some seafood products in response to Canada's 25 per cent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.