Canada News

EV leaders call on Ottawa to ease regulations on European-made vehicles

Urged to loosen EV rules

Photo: The Canadian Press Industry Minister Melanie Joly speaks with media before attending cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Leaders in Canada's electric vehicle sector want Ottawa to open the door to more European cars to spur competition for EVs in Canada.

Former Quebec environment minister Daniel Breton says Canada should ease its restrictions on European-made vehicles, which often don't meet Canada's stricter safety standards.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Canada is looking at ways to bring in more EVs from other countries, including Europe, South Korea and Japan.

Joly would not weigh in on whether Canada will reduce the 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese EVs, which is to be reviewed by the end of the month.

Canada's automakers have warned against lowering the surtax on the Chinese-made vehicles, saying the much cheaper models would harm the domestic market.

Last month China imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian canola in retaliation to Canada's tariffs on its EVs.