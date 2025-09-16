Canada News

Canadian obstetricians say Tylenol is still safe to take in pregnancy after position review

Photo: The Canadian Press Extra-strength Tylenol tablets are seen, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in Chelsea, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A group representing Canada's obstetricians and gynecologists says it has reviewed evidence about the safety of Tylenol use during pregnancy and maintains that the painkiller is safe.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada revisited its position in light of reports questioning whether there is a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism in children.

The Wall Street Journal recently published a story that said U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to release a report this month linking autism to the use of the common painkiller in pregnancy.

The SOGC says there is no causal evidence linking prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and certain neurodevelopmental disorders.

It also says untreated fever in pregnancy carries well-documented risks for both mother and baby, and that pain management is a human right that women should not be denied.

In general, health agencies and doctors say acetaminophen is OK to use in pregnancy when medically needed, at recommended doses and for the shortest duration necessary.

A Nature Reviews Endocrinology publication in 2021 that questioned the safety of acetaminophen in pregnancy brought mainstream attention to the issue.

In response, SOGC released a position paper that year stating that claims about the link show no new supporting evidence and contain "many fundamental flaws” that should not change current clinical practice.

"Opinions based on limited or flawed evidence should not promote unwarranted fear and guilt in pregnant women," the paper says.