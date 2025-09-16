Canada News

NDP seeking to scrap labour code section that lets Ottawa shut down strikes

NDP aims at labour code

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MP and labour critic Alexandre Boulerice is flanked by members of the NDP caucus during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. From left to right, MP for Nunavut Lori Idlout, MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan, MP for Courtenay-Alberni Gord Johns, MP for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Alexandre Boulerice, MP for Vancouver East Jenny Kwan, MP for Edmonton Strathcona Heather McPherson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP MP and labour critic Alexandre Boulerice says his party plans to table legislation this fall to scrap a section of the Canada Labour Code that lets the government shut down strikes.

Boulerice says the Liberals and Conservatives have abused Section 107, which allows a minister to order binding arbitration and end work stoppages.

Last month, just hours after Air Canada flight attendants hit the picket line, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu invoked Section 107 to order binding arbitration and get workers back on the job.

Flight attendants ignored the order and remained on strike until a deal was reached days later.

Boulerice says the NDP contacted the House of Commons last week to start work on the private member's bill, adding that it should be tabled quickly because "it's not really complicated."

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents some 10,000 flight attendants, overwhelmingly rejected the company's last wage offer in a vote on Sept. 6. and the two sides are awaiting mediation.