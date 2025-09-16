Canada News

Transportation Safety Board investigating small plane crash in east-end Toronto

Small plane crash in Toronto

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - @ChiefJessopTFS Firefighters are seen responding to a small aircraft that crashed next to the field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, in Toronto, in a Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, handout image published by Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop to social media site X.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a team of investigators is looking into what happened when a small plane crashed in Toronto on Monday night.

Emergency officials in Toronto say no one was injured in the crash near a high school in the city's east end just after 8 p.m.

Three people were aboard the plane that landed just metres away from the goal on a sports pitch at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute.

Photos of the downed plane on social media show the single-engine aircraft in one piece, but angled nose-down on pavement.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash and police say they will not provide any further updates.

The safety board says it will gather information and assess what happened.