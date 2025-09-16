Canada News

Man dead after evening shooting in Toronto's Scarborough neighbourhood

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say a man is dead after an evening shooting in the city's Scarborough neighbourhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kingston and Galloway Roads just after 10:20 p.m. Monday night.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say those responsible for the shooting left the scene before police arrived.

The homicide and missing persons unit has now taken over this investigation.

Police say the shooting marks the city's 32nd homicide of the year.