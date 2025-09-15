Canada News

11 hospitalized, 79 sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios

Pistachios sicken almost 80

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice in August 2025 for some Andalos brand baklava pastries containing pistachios, distributed in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and sold online. Most of the recalled products, seen in this composite of handout photos, were sold at a bakery in Montreal and served to customers between June 25 and July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)

Eleven people have been hospitalized, and almost 80 salmonella cases have been reported after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

Dozens of recall warnings have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over the last couple months for various brands of pistachio products, from bulk nuts to popular desserts like baklava and Dubai chocolate.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says most cases are in Quebec where 55 people have been sick, followed by 15 in Ontario, five in British Columbia, one in New Brunswick, and another in Manitoba.

The latest tally of salmonella cases linked to pistachios marks an increase of 27 illnesses and two hospitalizations since early August, with most people becoming sick between early March and mid-August.

The federal agency said in a public health notice at the onset of the outbreak that it expected more salmonella cases to be reported because of a delay between when a person becomes sick and when the illness is brought to public health officials.

The list of products that have been recalled includes Habibi, Al Mokhtar Food Centre, Dubai, Andalos, Délifruits, Chocofolie and Nutrifresh brand pistachios distributed in Ontario, Quebec, and online.

Almost 80 per cent of those who have been sick are female, according to the notice.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.