Saskatchewan Premier Moe says hopeful for progress after canola meeting in China

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, speaks during a media event to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford in Saskatoon on Sunday, June 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's returning from his trip to China with a sense of hope that Beijing and Ottawa can resolve their trade dispute.

Moe says he and Prime Minister Mark Carney's parliamentary secretary Kody Blois met last week with Chinese officials who oversee an agency responsible for imposing steep tariffs on Canadian canola products.

The premier says the meeting went better than he had expected, as the Chinese officials signalled they were interested in recalibrating the relationship with Canada.

But he says the meeting was just one step in many that will be needed for Ottawa and Beijing to resolve the trade dispute.

Moe says it's likely Blois and other federal ministers will be in China "very soon" to continue speaking with officials, and Carney could have an opportunity to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at global summits later this year.

China has imposed a 76 per cent tariff on Canadian canola seed, widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

China has also imposed duties of 100 per cent on Canadian canola oil, meal and peas, along with other levies on pork and some seafood products in response to Canada's 25 per cent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.