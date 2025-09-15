Canada News

Man charged after alleged threats to Ottawa school over Charlie Kirk post

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Ottawa police say they've charged a man over alleged threats made to a local high school in response to a staff member's social media post on the death of Charlie Kirk.

The principal of St. Mark High School in south Ottawa sent a message to parents Sunday morning telling them that a threat had been made against the school.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking into social media posts that a board spokesperson confirms were related to Kirk, a right-wing U.S. activist who was gunned down on a Utah college campus last week.

Police say a 23-year-old man was arrested without incident after officers executed a search warrant Sunday morning in an east-end Ottawa neighbourhood about a half-hour drive from the school.

A second letter sent to the families of St. Mark students Sunday evening says police believe there is currently no risk to students or staff.

Police say they will maintain an increased presence around the school while they investigate.