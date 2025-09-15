Canada News

Parliament back in session today as Carney signals deficit budget coming this fall

Photo: The Canadian Press People cross Wellington Street on their way to Parliament Hill, a day before the return of the House of Commons, on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

MPs return to the House of Commons today as Prime Minister Mark Carney has signalled the fall budget's deficit will be bigger than last year's — partly because of U.S. tariffs and the government's response.

The prime minister did not cite a specific dollar figure for the projected deficit during a news conference in Ottawa Sunday.

Budget issues will likely be a key topic when Carney squares off against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for the first time in the daily question period.

Poilievre is returning to the House of Commons after winning a seat in an Alberta byelection last month; that follows a defeat in his longtime Ottawa-area riding in April's general election.

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon is set to outline the Liberal government's fall priorities this morning.

The minority government's legislative agenda includes a controversial border security bill that will require opposition support to pass.